why Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $299.53

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $253.98 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with South Korea for Additional 20 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine or Updated Booster Candidate in 2022.

Agreement includes 15 million doses for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and 5 million doses for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a revised supply agreement with the government of South Korea for 20 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine or an updated booster vaccine candidate, if authorized. Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna expects to deliver 15 million doses in the third quarter of 2022 and 5 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Moderna Inc. represents 404.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.54 billion with the latest information. MRNA stock price has been found in the range of $246.70 to $259.1989.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, MRNA reached a trading volume of 6798886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $299.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 23.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 284.03, while it was recorded at 248.36 for the last single week of trading, and 273.86 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.99 and a Gross Margin at +95.12. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.99.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$574,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $61,582 million, or 61.10% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 42,217,354, which is approximately -7.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,181,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.83 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 38.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 41,234,498 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 26,950,159 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 174,284,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,468,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 314 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,740,432 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 961,345 shares during the same period.