why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.73

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $21.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs to Fully Redeem its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has instructed the trustee to provide notice of redemption for all remaining $294 million of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. The redemption will take place on January 18, 2022, the earliest possible date for redemption pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes.

Noteholders may convert their Notes prior to the redemption date. Upon redemption or early conversion, the Company intends to pay 100 percent of the outstanding principal amount in cash.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. represents 500.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.83 billion with the latest information. CLF stock price has been found in the range of $21.15 to $21.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.76M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 14624035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.70, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $6,548 million, or 63.50% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,889,788, which is approximately -0.329% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,287,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.75 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $790.32 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -12.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 23,278,776 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 69,803,037 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 207,689,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,771,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,359,899 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 10,672,831 shares during the same period.