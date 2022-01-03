Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $40.04 billion, up 58.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Newer Generations Changing the Way We Give, Wells Fargo Survey Finds.

Most Millennials, Gen Z have given through crowdfunding, social media.

Almost half of Americans have boosted their giving through the pandemic.

A sum of 12624406 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.19M shares. Wells Fargo & Company shares reached a high of $48.36 and dropped to a low of $47.84 until finishing in the latest session at $47.98.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.59. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $54.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. On September 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WFC shares from 49 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 125.24.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.63, while it was recorded at 48.34 for the last single week of trading, and 46.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.02.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138,001 million, or 73.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 332,443,083, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 294,902,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.15 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.96 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 794 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 113,155,231 shares. Additionally, 923 investors decreased positions by around 156,288,364 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 2,606,770,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,876,213,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,788,365 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 26,507,867 shares during the same period.