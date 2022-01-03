Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.81 at the close of the session, up 1.04%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Kinross announces acquisition of Great Bear Resources.

Flagship Dixie project in Northern Ontario has significant potential to become a top tier, large-scale operation.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock is now -20.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KGC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.84 and lowest of $5.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.34, which means current price is +18.57% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.68M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 7524156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.31. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,314 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 81,337,505, which is approximately 0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 41,391,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.48 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $228.84 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 3.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 49,170,113 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 52,128,907 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 469,033,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,332,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,658,147 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,381,634 shares during the same period.