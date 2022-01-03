Wall Street Analyst Initiated Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NASDAQ: NYMX] gained 36.19% or 0.35 points to close at $1.30 with a heavy trading volume of 6817707 shares. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Nymox Shareholder Update.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to announce that it has completed all the Company’s required tasks in preparation for its planned upcoming regulatory submission for Fexapotide Triflutate for the treatment of BPH.

“Speaking for Management, we are extremely pleased that all the external factors which had caused some moderate delays this past year are behind us at this time.” said Paul Averback, CEO of Nymox. “We hope that our supporters understand that there are many complex parts involved, and these times have seen certain adjustments that we and many other groups have had to handle with some patience. Given the usual seasonal delays, we expect that the formal date that we send the first application in will not be immediate, but we will continue to report material developments on a timely basis.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.9877, the shares rose to $1.57 and dropped to $0.9761, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYMX points out that the company has recorded -17.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 86.67K shares, NYMX reached to a volume of 6817707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]:

BioLogic Equity Research have made an estimate for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for NYMX stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.27. With this latest performance, NYMX shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4764, while it was recorded at 1.0557 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7685 for the last 200 days.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -234400.00 and a Gross Margin at -160.00. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -234760.00.

Return on Total Capital for NYMX is now -319.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -328.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -346.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.58. Additionally, NYMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] managed to generate an average of -$3,912,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.60% of NYMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMX stocks are: ERGOTELES LLC with ownership of 184,933, which is approximately -0.686% of the company’s market cap and around 44.97% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC, holding 170,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in NYMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.18 million in NYMX stock with ownership of nearly -13.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NASDAQ:NYMX] by around 234,111 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 791,093 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 351,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,377,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,000 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 404,720 shares during the same period.