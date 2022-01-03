Noble Capital Markets slashes price target on Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] – find out why.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] closed the trading session at $4.55 on 12/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.53, while the highest price level was $4.88. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Ocugen Partner, Bharat Biotech, Announces Positive Immunogenicity and Safety Data From COVAXIN™ (BBV152), COVID-19 Candidate Vaccine, in Children 2 – 18 YEARS.

COVAXIN™ whole virus inactivated vaccine generated broad antibody response comparable to those seen in a large phase 3 trial in adults 18+.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adverse events were primarily mild, and no serious adverse events (SAEs) were noted.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 148.63 percent and weekly performance of -14.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.02M shares, OCGN reached to a volume of 10995521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20622.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.15. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -24.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $251 million, or 28.10% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,905,686, which is approximately -0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,317,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.49 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.48 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 4.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 4,526,747 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 5,978,389 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 44,608,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,113,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,208 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 936,635 shares during the same period.