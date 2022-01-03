Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Revenue clocked in at $129.90 million, down -87.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] traded at a low on 12/31/21, posting a -4.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. to Establish Joint Venture with Industry Experts to Create a Cryptocurrency Mining Company.

The joint venture will engage in the R&D, production and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced that it had entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 20, 2021 with industry experts to establish a joint venture specializing in the research and development (“R&D”), production, and sales of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18220871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at 7.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.56%.

The market cap for METX stock reached $84.93 million, with 339.16 million shares outstanding and 315.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.06M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 18220871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

How has METX stock performed recently?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3901, while it was recorded at 0.2554 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8539 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 17.94% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 469,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in METX stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $87000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 758,246 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,670,461 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 773,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,655,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,280 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,102,058 shares during the same period.