Market cap of Tesla Inc. [TSLA] reaches 1018.03B – now what?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a low on 12/31/21, posting a -1.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1056.78. The company report on January 2, 2022 that Tesla Q4 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries.

In the fourth quarter, we achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, we delivered over 936,000 vehicles.

Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13503239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc. stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $1018.03 billion, with 963.33 million shares outstanding and 807.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.58M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 13503239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $849.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $725 to $1000, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TSLA stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 950 to 1400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 54.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 102.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,060.51, while it was recorded at 1,079.14 for the last single week of trading, and 782.03 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 73.06%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $437,073 million, or 42.50% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,992,012, which is approximately 5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,829,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.83 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $39.55 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 0.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,140 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 29,567,037 shares. Additionally, 747 investors decreased positions by around 12,905,989 shares, while 427 investors held positions by with 371,116,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,589,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,003,906 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 725,976 shares during the same period.