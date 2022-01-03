Market cap of Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] reaches 81.55M – now what?

Nutriband Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRB] price surged by 157.80 percent to reach at $6.17. The company report on December 31, 2021 that Nutriband Inc. Issued Full Patent from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for Its “Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System” Application.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), has announced that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has fully issued its patent titled “Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System” which is related to the Company’s lead technology AVERSA™.

The patent underpins 4p Therapeutics’ abuse deterrent transdermal system, AVERSA, which uses taste aversion to address the primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches.

A sum of 138088289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Nutriband Inc. shares reached a high of $12.18 and dropped to a low of $6.63 until finishing in the latest session at $10.08.

The one-year NTRB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.71. The average equity rating for NTRB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutriband Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NTRB Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 179.22. With this latest performance, NTRB shares gained by 58.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.62 for Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutriband Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -275.08 and a Gross Margin at +38.29. Nutriband Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -310.78.

Return on Total Capital for NTRB is now -55.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.14. Additionally, NTRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] managed to generate an average of -$586,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Nutriband Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.