Market cap of Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] reaches 69.56M – now what?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] closed the trading session at $7.52 on 12/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.31, while the highest price level was $8.46. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Biofrontera Inc. announces reduction of Biofrontera AG shareholding to less than 50% through warrant exercises.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced that through the exercise of outstanding warrants the majority ownership of Biofrontera AG was diluted below 50%. Biofrontera AG’s shareholding in Biofrontera Inc. of 8,000,000 shares is unchanged, but now represents approximately 47% of the currently outstanding shares. As a result, Biofrontera Inc. is no longer considered a subsidiary of Biofrontera AG. Biofrontera Inc.’s common stock and warrants are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BFRI” and “BFRIW,” respectively.

Not affected by this will be Biofrontera AG’s position as Licensor for the license and supply agreement (LSA) with Biofrontera Inc, which provides the latter with the exclusive rights to market and sell Ameluz® and the PDT-lamps BF-RhodoLED® and RhodoLED XL in the United States.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.85M shares, BFRI reached to a volume of 7069598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.68 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.21 and a Gross Margin at +48.92. Biofrontera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.29.

Return on Total Capital for BFRI is now -120.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.