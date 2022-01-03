Market Analysts see CSX Corporation [CSX] falling to $32. Time to buy?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] gained 0.75% or 0.28 points to close at $37.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6401081 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that CSX Announces Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release fourth quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Thursday, January 20, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

It opened the trading session at $37.26, the shares rose to $37.82 and dropped to $37.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded 15.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 6401081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $38.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.99, while it was recorded at 37.42 for the last single week of trading, and 33.34 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 17.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $61,270 million, or 76.60% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,997,865, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 176,646,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.64 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.51 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

642 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 88,647,642 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 84,311,459 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 1,456,562,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,629,521,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,918,174 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 14,355,191 shares during the same period.