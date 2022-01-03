Li Auto Inc. [LI] moved up 0.47: Why It’s Important

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $32.10 on 12/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.501, while the highest price level was $32.90. The company report on January 1, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. December 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, representing a 130.0% increase year over year. This took its fourth quarter deliveries to 35,221, up 40.2% quarter over quarter and 143.5% year over year. Total deliveries in 2021 increased 177.4% year over year to 90,491. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 124,088 since the vehicle’s market debut.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We set another record with more than 14,000 deliveries in December. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our family users for their trust and support. In December, we released the OTA 3.0 update to all our Li ONE users, further enhancing their in-car experience. This update includes our full-stack, self-developed Navigation on ADAS (NOA), which allows over 60,000 users to enjoy safer and easier driving. In 2022, we will continue to bring our users safer, more convenient and more refined products and services. We look forward to growing with more users, creating homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.34 percent and weekly performance of 5.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, LI reached to a volume of 8031311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $44.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 60 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.46, while it was recorded at 30.64 for the last single week of trading, and 27.98 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,469 million, or 20.80% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,990,990, which is approximately 13.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,796,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.97 million in LI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $474.73 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -9.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 33,950,640 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,641,415 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 124,774,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,366,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,632,425 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,542,435 shares during the same period.