Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Is Currently -3.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on December 31, 2021 that WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. Receives Overwhelming Approval of Shareholders and Noteholders for Arrangement with Genius Brands International, Inc. and 1326919 B.C. Ltd..

WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX:WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting (the “Shareholder Meeting”) of its shareholders (the “Shareholders”) and the special meeting (the “Noteholder Meeting” and, together with the Shareholder Meeting, the “Meetings”) of its noteholders (“the “Noteholders” and, together with the Shareholders, the “Securityholders”) held on December 30, 2021, a significant majority of Shareholders and Noteholders voted in favour of the special resolution of shareholders (the “Arrangement Shareholder Resolution”) and the special resolution of noteholders (the “Arrangement Noteholder Resolution” and, together with the Arrangement Shareholder Resolution, the “Arrangement Resolutions”), respectively, in respect of the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which: (i) the Company’s outstanding 9.5% unsecured subordinated convertible debentures (the “Notes”) will convert into common shares in the capital of the Company; and (ii) thereafter, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), through 1326919 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genius, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company (each, a “Company Share”).

Michael Hirsh, Chairman and CEO remarked: “We are thankful to our shareholders and noteholders for their unequivocal support for our combination with Genius Brands. We believe that this deal will create strong synergies and opportunities with significant value creation, at a point in time where WOW! has just declared record Q3 2021 earnings and solid visibility into 2022 revenue, driven by our strong order backlog.”.

A sum of 7427937 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.06M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.13 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.05.

The one-year GNUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.0. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2984, while it was recorded at 1.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5766 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 24.90% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,673,421, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,731,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.42 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.3 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 9.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 1,985,081 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,912,382 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 51,843,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,740,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,828 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,231,114 shares during the same period.