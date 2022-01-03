For Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL], Analyst sees a drop to $24.50. What next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam Resumes Service from Port of San Diego; Second Ship from California and Sixth Back to Cruising.

– Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam returned to service today from Port of San Diego in California, the second Holland America ship to resume service in San Diego since the industrywide pause.

Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam resumes cruising from San Diego today.

A sum of 29271592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 39.13M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $20.773 and dropped to a low of $20.02 until finishing in the latest session at $20.12.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.87. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $34, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 22.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.63, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.80 and a Gross Margin at -261.01. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,408 million, or 53.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,207,041, which is approximately 0.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $997.75 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 39,097,196 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 34,564,103 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 443,613,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,274,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,752,386 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,709,365 shares during the same period.