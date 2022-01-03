Craig Hallum lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] slipped around -0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.20 at the close of the session, down -2.44%. The company report on December 29, 2021 that FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is now -53.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCEL Stock saw the intraday high of $5.51 and lowest of $5.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.44, which means current price is +7.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.37M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 21473045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.50. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $709 million, or 40.40% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,095,994, which is approximately -2.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,474,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.07 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.53 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 0.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 18,797,671 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 13,855,566 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 103,685,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,338,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,344,515 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,958,827 shares during the same period.