American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 13.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Officer Mike DeWalt first knew he wanted to be a pilot at the age of eight. His father, a 26-year career naval aviator, consciously took the time to bring his four sons onboard his aircraft when he could, instilling a love of aviation in his kids from the very beginning. Thanks to those inspirational trips to the flight deck, DeWalt and two of his brothers followed closely in their father’s footsteps, taking on long naval careers before eventually taking a leap of their own into commercial aviation.

It opened the trading session at $18.07, the shares rose to $18.36 and dropped to $17.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded -16.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.44M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 20456918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $19.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

There are presently around $6,564 million, or 56.40% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,713,980, which is approximately 1.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 42,598,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $765.08 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $641.48 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 46,677,384 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 26,357,731 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 292,428,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,463,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,710,844 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,073,250 shares during the same period.