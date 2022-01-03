AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] moved up 85.09: Why It’s Important

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: AGE] gained 85.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that AgeX Therapeutics to Collaborate With University of California, Irvine, on Research Program for Exosome-Based Therapies for Certain Brain Disorders.

Research to explore therapeutic potential of exosomes and other extracellular vesicles produced by neural stem cells derived from AgeX pluripotent stem cells.

Research will complement AgeX sponsored program at UCI to develop cell therapies for Huntington’s disease and potentially other neurological conditions.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. represents 37.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.23 million with the latest information. AGE stock price has been found in the range of $0.58 to $1.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 99.19K shares, AGE reached a trading volume of 17217949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.72.

Trading performance analysis for AGE stock

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.67. With this latest performance, AGE shares gained by 64.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.25 for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7265, while it was recorded at 0.6752 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1542 for the last 200 days.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -571.25 and a Gross Margin at +1.50. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -581.64.

Return on Total Capital for AGE is now -389.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -858.89. Additionally, AGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 533.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 160.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] managed to generate an average of -$987,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]

There are presently around $5 million, or 17.70% of AGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGE stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,997,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 700,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in AGE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.21 million in AGE stock with ownership of nearly -0.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:AGE] by around 115,944 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 194,667 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,435,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,745,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,587 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 116,250 shares during the same period.