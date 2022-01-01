why Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.98

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $10.82 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund and Grubhub Provide More Than $4 Million in Grants to Restaurants.

379 independent restaurants in seven cities were awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, Grubhub, a leading online food ordering and delivery marketplace, and The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund, announced the recipients of grants awarded through the All Day Campaign. Over $4 million was awarded to 379 restaurants across the country that have been working hard to survive the pandemic. The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, will help restaurant owners fund indoor and outdoor dining improvements; equipment and technology maintenance and upgrades; marketing and promotion efforts; staff hiring and training; Covid-19 compliance; and infrastructure improvements. This is the third restaurant support program in partnership with Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation in the last year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. represents 778.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.33 billion with the latest information. GRUB stock price has been found in the range of $10.63 to $10.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, GRUB reached a trading volume of 2090557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $96.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for GRUB stock

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

77 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 9,087,995 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 61,183,452 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,751,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,520,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,148,904 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 23,910,566 shares during the same period.