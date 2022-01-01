Sonos Inc. [SONO] is 28.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] gained 2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $29.99 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Sonos Accelerates Product and Organizational Development With Two Dynamic New Leaders.

Shamayne Braman joins Sonos as Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer. Rebecca Zavin joins as Senior Vice President, Software.

Today, Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) introduced two key new members of its leadership team. Shamayne Braman joins the company’s executive management team as its new Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, and Rebecca Zavin ​​joins as Senior Vice President, Software.

Sonos Inc. represents 126.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.82 billion with the latest information. SONO stock price has been found in the range of $29.45 to $30.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, SONO reached a trading volume of 2024862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $45.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $17 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SONO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SONO stock

Sonos Inc. [SONO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.89, while it was recorded at 29.74 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.24.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 36.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.97. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonos Inc. [SONO]

There are presently around $2,945 million, or 80.40% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,635,778, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,435,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.81 million in SONO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $134.64 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly 10.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 18,942,908 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 16,101,659 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 65,109,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,154,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,890,307 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,167,953 shares during the same period.