ROTH Capital lifts Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] jumped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rachael Brake, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

– Dr. Brake formerly held leadership roles at Takeda Oncology, including Vice President, Global Project Leader in the Oncology Therapeutic Area and Head, U.S. Medical Affairs, Oncology Business Unit.

– Appointment solidifies Company’s commitment to its anti-αvβ8 integrin program and evolving its R&D platform further into immuno-oncology.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is now -51.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRBP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6721 and lowest of $0.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.00, which means current price is +2.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 2352099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $1.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has CRBP stock performed recently?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -30.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.10 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8741, while it was recorded at 0.6334 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3920 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $27 million, or 36.50% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,101,511, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,466,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 million in CRBP stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.05 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 2,291,022 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,121,524 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,385,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,798,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,138 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,072 shares during the same period.