Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] moved up 2.93: Why It’s Important

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRR] closed the trading session at $1.02 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9602, while the highest price level was $1.05. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Medalist Diversified REIT Announces the Approval of a Common Stock Repurchase Program.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The board of directors of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has approved a program that will allow management to purchase up to 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in the open market, up to a maximum price of $4.80 per share. This action will take place in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The company’s decision to repurchase its shares, as well as the timing of such repurchases will depend on a variety of factors that include the ongoing assessment of the Company’s capital needs, market conditions and the price of the Company’s common stock and other corporate considerations, all as determined by management. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.21 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 147.73K shares, MDRR reached to a volume of 3654850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

MDRR stock trade performance evaluation

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MDRR shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1116, while it was recorded at 1.0432 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3166 for the last 200 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.16 and a Gross Margin at +5.50. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.66.

Return on Total Capital for MDRR is now -2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 514.67. Additionally, MDRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [MDRR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of MDRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRR stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 480,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 235,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in MDRR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $99000.0 in MDRR stock with ownership of nearly -79.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRR] by around 359,968 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 521,411 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 333,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,215,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,182 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 124,922 shares during the same period.