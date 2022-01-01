Market cap of SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] reaches 12.20M – now what?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.7746 during the day while it closed the day at $0.61. The company report on December 30, 2021 that SuperCom Chairman Purchased 512,000 SPCB Shares In the Open Market.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of Multi-Identity, IoT, Connectivity, and Cyber Security solutions for the global Public and Private Sectors, today announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Arie Trabelsi, has notified the Company that he has purchased recently 512,000 SPCB shares in the open market, as part of his purchase program to purchase up to 3 million SPCB shares in the Open Market.

“I believe the SPCB current stock price levels do not reflect the high intrinsic value of the company. This recent 512,000 SPCB shares purchase, and my purchase program provides me the ability to opportunistically acquire SuperCom shares and underscores my ongoing belief in the Company,” commented Mr. Arie Trabelsi, Chairman of the Board of SuperCom.

SuperCom Ltd. stock has also gained 15.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPCB stock has declined by -38.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.73% and lost -40.67% year-on date.

The market cap for SPCB stock reached $12.20 million, with 25.88 million shares outstanding and 15.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 773.19K shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 35231505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

SPCB stock trade performance evaluation

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, SPCB shares dropped by -11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7340, while it was recorded at 0.5106 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1393 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.42. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.84.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -18.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.42. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 303.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$83,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.40% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 155,453, which is approximately -36.55% of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 106,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in SPCB stocks shares; and VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $43000.0 in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 80,507 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 201,195 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 206,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,967 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 93,548 shares during the same period.