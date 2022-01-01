Market cap of Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] reaches 391.31M – now what?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] price plunged by -2.09 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on December 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. – ZEV.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ZEV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lightning eMotors and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 5503527 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 746.22K shares. Lightning eMotors Inc. shares reached a high of $6.41 and dropped to a low of $6.07 until finishing in the latest session at $6.08.

The one-year ZEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.23. The average equity rating for ZEV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 202.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

ZEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lightning eMotors Inc. Fundamentals:

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.70.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 6.50% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,560,781, which is approximately 0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF THE WEST, holding 544,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 million in ZEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.28 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 691.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 1,866,368 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,357,888 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,735,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,959,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,226,513 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,088 shares during the same period.