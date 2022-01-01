Inuvo Inc. [INUV] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $2.25

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.01%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Inuvo Announces Revenue Increase of 83% Year-Over-Year for the Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2021.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, stated, “Revenue for the third quarter grew 83% year-over-year and 33% sequentially driven by significant growth in both platforms. We signed in excess of $10 million worth of IntentKey orders within the quarter that we expect to deliver over a nine-month period beginning in the fourth quarter and as we had been messaging throughout the year, we achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA in September. We expect to continue growing throughout the last quarter of 2021.”.

Over the last 12 months, INUV stock rose by 20.14%. The one-year Inuvo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.67. The average equity rating for INUV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.93 million, with 116.65 million shares outstanding and 102.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, INUV stock reached a trading volume of 2309803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inuvo Inc. [INUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INUV shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

INUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6337, while it was recorded at 0.5188 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7583 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inuvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.03 and a Gross Margin at +60.47. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.36.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -36.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$102,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

INUV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 22.00% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,292,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,833,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 million in INUV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.13 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 906,624 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 277,534 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,204,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,388,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,374 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 238,052 shares during the same period.