Goldman slashes price target on View Inc. [VIEW] – find out why.

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] price plunged by -9.84 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on December 15, 2021 that View Smart Windows Enhance Views and Comfort at Bozeman Airport Concourse Expansion.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, continues its expansion in the aviation sector, announcing its latest Smart Windows installation at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

BZN joins the growing list of airports across the country with View Smart Windows, including Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport (PHX), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and the recently announced installation at Memphis International Airport (MEM).

A sum of 8174353 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. View Inc. shares reached a high of $4.43 and dropped to a low of $3.98 until finishing in the latest session at $4.03.

The one-year VIEW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.43. The average equity rating for VIEW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on View Inc. [VIEW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIEW shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIEW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

VIEW Stock Performance Analysis:

View Inc. [VIEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, VIEW shares dropped by -4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 4.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into View Inc. Fundamentals:

View Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

View Inc. [VIEW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $522 million, or 75.70% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,101,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.21 million in VIEW stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $35.33 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly 22.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in View Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 8,578,665 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,967,085 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 104,134,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,680,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,043,495 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,021 shares during the same period.