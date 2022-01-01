For Ouster Inc. [OUST], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.45 during the day while it closed the day at $5.29. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Ouster to Showcase DF and OS Series Digital Lidar at CES Las Vegas 2022.

Ouster management, customers, and partners to exhibit autonomy solutions for automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics applications from January 5-8 in LVCC West Hall Booth #3843.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today its participation at CES Las Vegas 2022.

Ouster Inc. stock has also loss -0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OUST stock has declined by -27.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.17% and lost -60.81% year-on date.

The market cap for OUST stock reached $895.97 million, with 156.65 million shares outstanding and 104.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, OUST reached a trading volume of 2227877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

OUST stock trade performance evaluation

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.22 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $181 million, or 26.80% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,074,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.64 million in OUST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.14 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 4,023,802 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,289,532 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,966,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,280,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,343,325 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,119 shares during the same period.