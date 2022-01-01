Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Stock trading around $27.49 per share: What’s Next?

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.01%. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Blink Charging To Unveil Suite of Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Products at CES 2022.

Seven new products will service home, fleet, multifamily and retail locations.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, will unveil seven new products at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place in Las Vegas next month.

Over the last 12 months, BLNK stock dropped by -39.24%. The one-year Blink Charging Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.65. The average equity rating for BLNK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 42.16 million shares outstanding and 36.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, BLNK stock reached a trading volume of 2145732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $41.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

BLNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.42, while it was recorded at 27.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blink Charging Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -281.47 and a Gross Margin at -185.18. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -286.45.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -96.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$196,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $365 million, or 35.20% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,351,380, which is approximately -0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,820,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.81 million in BLNK stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $46.05 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -46.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 1,348,534 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,478,458 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 9,056,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,883,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,897 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 717,686 shares during the same period.