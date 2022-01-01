BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Revenue clocked in at $30.70 million, down -69.64% YTD: What’s Next?

BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] closed the trading session at $0.51 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4851, while the highest price level was $0.56. The company report on December 21, 2021 that BIMI International Medical Inc. Signs Stock Purchase Agreement With Bengbu Mali OB-GYN Hospital.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed a stock purchase agreement with Bengbu Mali OB-GYN Hospital (the “Mali Hospital”), also known as Bengbu Mali Maternity Hospital.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The aggregate purchase price (the “Purchase Price”) for the Mali Hospital is US$16,750,000. The consideration consists of cash in the amount of US$2,800,000 and 3,000,000 newly-issued shares of common stock of BIMI (the “Parent Shares”), with an agreed upon value by the parties of US$9,000,000 at US$3.00 per share, is to be paid at the Closing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.64 percent and weekly performance of -18.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.57M shares, BIMI reached to a volume of 2600647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIMI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BIMI stock trade performance evaluation

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.94. With this latest performance, BIMI shares dropped by -39.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7430, while it was recorded at 0.5435 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0562 for the last 200 days.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.68 and a Gross Margin at +19.02. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.40.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -24.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.12. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$17,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.BIMI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 429,776, which is approximately 93.641% of the company’s market cap and around 13.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 347,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in BIMI stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly 314.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 796,251 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,188 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 343,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,221,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,960 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 79,412 shares during the same period.