BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] Is Currently 2.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] gained 2.09% or 0.74 points to close at $36.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2279107 shares. The company report on December 13, 2021 that BigCommerce Spotlights 2021 Make it Big Award Winners.

Revamped awards program honors innovation, achievement among BigCommerce merchants.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the winners of the 2021 Make it Big Awards. The awards program highlights online retailers in five categories that demonstrate exceptional innovation and achievement on the BigCommerce platform.

It opened the trading session at $35.50, the shares rose to $37.08 and dropped to $35.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIGC points out that the company has recorded -44.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, BIGC reached to a volume of 2279107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $69.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

Trading performance analysis for BIGC stock

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, BIGC shares dropped by -20.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.13 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.06, while it was recorded at 36.86 for the last single week of trading, and 54.96 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.65.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.31. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$46,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. go to 34.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $1,931 million, or 83.80% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,080,622, which is approximately 53.689% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 4,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.71 million in BIGC stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $161.6 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 18.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 13,889,265 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 6,734,851 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,814,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,438,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,490,199 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,129,092 shares during the same period.