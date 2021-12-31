Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Revenue clocked in at $9.82 billion, down -13.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.84%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Yum China to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (5:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, February 9, 2022).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Yum China’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, February 9, 2022).

Over the last 12 months, YUMC stock dropped by -13.73%. The one-year Yum China Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.13. The average equity rating for YUMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.96 billion, with 422.00 million shares outstanding and 419.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, YUMC stock reached a trading volume of 2786993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $69.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 44.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

YUMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.04, while it was recorded at 48.20 for the last single week of trading, and 59.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum China Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

YUMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 13.42%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,469 million, or 87.10% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,272,509, which is approximately 4.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,705,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $890.12 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 29,808,264 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 32,190,735 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 285,522,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,521,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,998,735 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,744,205 shares during the same period.