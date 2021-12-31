Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell -50.61% so far this year. What now?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] closed the trading session at $2.43 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.42, while the highest price level was $2.63. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Xeris Biopharma Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Recorlev® (levoketoconazole) for the Treatment of Endogenous Hypercortisolemia in Adult Patients With Cushing’s Syndrome.

FDA approval supported by positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 SONICS and LOGICS studies demonstrating Recorlev to be a safe and effective therapeutic option in the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome.

FDA decision follows successful completion of acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma on October 5, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.61 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 3270257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.05.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130 million, or 17.00% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 8,024,542, which is approximately -0.729% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,176,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.99 million in XERS stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.27 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 35.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 4,433,435 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 15,903,375 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,391,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,728,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,334 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 10,994,872 shares during the same period.