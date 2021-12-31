why CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $151.56

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] surged by $2.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $81.08 during the day while it closed the day at $78.85. The company report on November 23, 2021 that CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in December:.

4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021Time: 12:35 p.m. ET.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock has also loss -3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRSP stock has declined by -29.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.66% and lost -48.50% year-on date.

The market cap for CRSP stock reached $5.99 billion, with 76.29 million shares outstanding and 66.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 2629466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $151.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $132, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CRSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 26.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, CRSP shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.07, while it was recorded at 78.30 for the last single week of trading, and 112.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -49295.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48520.86.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -26.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.69. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$850,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.20 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

There are presently around $3,186 million, or 54.80% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,585,674, which is approximately -2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 4,177,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.72 million in CRSP stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $252.54 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly -2.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 3,320,878 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 3,656,837 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 34,527,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,505,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 853,598 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 501,173 shares during the same period.