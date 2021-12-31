why Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.67

Biodesix Inc. [NASDAQ: BDSX] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.50 during the day while it closed the day at $4.41. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Biodesix Announces Appointment of Successful Innovator and Scientific Professional Jon Faiz Kayyem, PhD to Board of Directors.

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced the appointment of Dr. Jon Faiz Kayyem to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Kayyem’s diverse career spans more than 20 years and includes experience in academia, lean startups, and Fortune 100 companies. He has served in various leadership positions throughout his career including numerous roles at GenMark Diagnostics, including Founder, CEO and President, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Prior to his work at GenMark Diagnostics, Dr. Kayyem served as Director and Founder of Calimmune and was Vice President of Life Sciences at Motorola. In October 2004, he co-founded the biotechnology fund management company, Efficacy Capital Limited, and served as a managing partner. Currently, Dr. Kayyem is on the Board of Directors of Inhibrx.

“Dr. Kayyem brings exceptional clinical, commercial, financial and scientific expertise, which will be invaluable for Biodesix as we continue to bring new products on and grow our commercial platform,” said Scott Hutton, Biodesix CEO. “His experience as a leader, a founder, an entrepreneur and scientist will complement Biodesix’s existing capabilities across multiple areas in the company. We are excited to add his exceptional capabilities to our diverse board of directors.”.

Biodesix Inc. stock has also gained 4.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BDSX stock has declined by -46.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.49% and lost -78.13% year-on date.

The market cap for BDSX stock reached $109.28 million, with 28.05 million shares outstanding and 7.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.08K shares, BDSX reached a trading volume of 3889383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDSX shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Biodesix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Biodesix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on BDSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodesix Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

BDSX stock trade performance evaluation

Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, BDSX shares dropped by -35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.03 for the last 200 days.

Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +46.16. Biodesix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.81.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.45. Additionally, BDSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] managed to generate an average of -$156,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Biodesix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 15.90% of BDSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDSX stocks are: BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,104,953, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 571,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 million in BDSX stocks shares; and PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.11 million in BDSX stock with ownership of nearly 135.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biodesix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Biodesix Inc. [NASDAQ:BDSX] by around 576,759 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,453,608 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,213,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,243,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDSX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,398 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,623 shares during the same period.