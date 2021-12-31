why Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.21

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] traded at a high on 12/30/21, posting a 0.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $69.70. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Bath & Body Works Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Guidance.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (formerly known as L Brands, Inc.) (NYSE: BBWI) today reported third quarter earnings results.

The company reported net sales of $1.681 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 30, 2021, compared to net sales of $1.702 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020. Sales for the third quarter of 2021 increased 53 percent compared to sales of $1.099 billion in 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2556249 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $18.18 billion, with 263.00 million shares outstanding and 254.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 2556249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $90.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $90 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 78 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 58.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.78, while it was recorded at 69.43 for the last single week of trading, and 62.15 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 15.40%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $16,746 million, or 92.80% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,266,940, which is approximately 14.286% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,300,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 billion in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 15.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 48,467,751 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 22,700,816 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 169,778,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,946,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,081,897 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 7,107,878 shares during the same period.