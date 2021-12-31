Wall Street Analyst Upgrade VEON Ltd. [VEON]. What else is Wall St. saying

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $1.72 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.67, while the highest price level was $1.74. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Mohammad Khairil Abdullah joins the VEON leadership team as CEO of VEON Ventures.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces Mohammad Khairil Abdullah will join the VEON Group as Chief Executive Officer of VEON Ventures.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Khairil is currently with the Axiata Group, a leading mobile operator in South-East Asia. As CEO of Axiata Digital Services, he built and operated successful digital businesses in data, artificial intelligence, fintech and system integration, while securing attractive venture capital opportunities and relevant external funding. Prior to arriving at Axiata in 2012 as Group Chief Marketing and Operations Officer, Khairil was at Bain & Company for 15 years, becoming its telco practice managing partner for South-East Asia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.91 percent and weekly performance of 2.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 3521579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 4.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8774, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8740 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $701 million, or 28.70% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 56,943,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.23 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $75.9 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 8.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 60,657,762 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 16,854,073 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 337,527,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,039,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,488,804 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 830,009 shares during the same period.