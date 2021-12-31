Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.58 at the close of the session, up 1.46%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Updates Comparative Pharmacology Model Data Supporting the Higher 5 mg Intramuscular Dose of Naloxone in ZIMHI™.

Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death for those under age 50.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced today that additional data in a quantitative systems pharmacology model supports the dose of naloxone hydrochloride that is included in the company’s ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL Injection, USP) 5 mg/0.5 mL product. The model data supports the dose of naloxone in ZIMHI as being more likely to produce successful resuscitation of high concentration fentanyl overdoses. These results support the dose of naloxone in ZIMHI™ as being appropriate for more likely successful resuscitation from fentanyl overdoses, thereby saving more lives. The company recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ZIMHI for use in the treatment of opioid overdose.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock is now 19.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5899 and lowest of $0.5651 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.34, which means current price is +19.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 2186051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -29.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.20 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8498, while it was recorded at 0.6027 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9388 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $9 million, or 10.20% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,509,454, which is approximately 3.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,744,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 million in ADMP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.79 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 55.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 1,770,606 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,853,910 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 10,456,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,080,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,550 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,944,116 shares during the same period.