Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell -49.74% so far this year. What now?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] closed the trading session at $0.61 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6001, while the highest price level was $0.6595. The company report on December 14, 2021 that TYME Technologies, Inc. Announces Additional Encouraging Preclinical Data on the Effect of TYME-19 in SARS CoV-2 Infections.

— TYME-19 demonstrated an antiviral effect against SARS CoV-2 in human lung epithelial cells, a model frequently used for drug screening for antiviral efficacy –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

— Completed toxicity studies with TYME-19 that are expected to enable an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and support a forthcoming clinical trial –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.74 percent and weekly performance of -9.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 952.66K shares, TYME reached to a volume of 2497815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

TYME stock trade performance evaluation

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, TYME shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.68 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8315, while it was recorded at 0.6554 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1728 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -44.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,633 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 9.30% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,840,642, which is approximately 0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,084,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.34 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 2,020,667 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,319,475 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 11,594,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,934,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 741,341 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 555,351 shares during the same period.