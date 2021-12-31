Trevena Inc. [TRVN] is -72.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] gained 4.32% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Trevena Announces Advancement of TRV045 Into Clinical Development for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain.

3-part randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study will evaluate TRV045 safety, tolerability, and PK in healthy volunteers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Trevena Inc. represents 164.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $93.27 million with the latest information. TRVN stock price has been found in the range of $0.56 to $0.6143.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, TRVN reached a trading volume of 2033838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trevena Inc. [TRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 155.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for TRVN stock

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8173, while it was recorded at 0.6261 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3737 for the last 200 days.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trevena Inc. [TRVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -960.74 and a Gross Margin at +67.03. Trevena Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -956.96.

Return on Total Capital for TRVN is now -37.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.50. Additionally, TRVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevena Inc. [TRVN] managed to generate an average of -$1,174,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trevena Inc. [TRVN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 22.80% of TRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,128,693, which is approximately -0.434% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,790,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 million in TRVN stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $2.18 million in TRVN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevena Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVN] by around 2,649,300 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,199,493 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,162,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,010,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 430,921 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 447,997 shares during the same period.