TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [NYSE: TPGY] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 29, 2021 that TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and EVBox Group Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and EV Charged B.V. (“EVBox Group”), today announced that TPG Pace, Edison Holdco B.V., New TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., ENGIE New Business S.A.S. (“Engie Seller”) and EVBox Group have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately.

TPG Pace intends to continue to pursue the consummation of a business combination with an appropriate target. With the agreement terminated, TPG Pace, Engie Seller and EVBox Group may (but are not required to) continue to discuss a potential business combination transaction involving TPG Pace and EVBox Group.

A sum of 14679468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 416.90K shares. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. shares reached a high of $10.03 and dropped to a low of $9.80 until finishing in the latest session at $9.82.

Guru’s Opinion on TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

TPGY Stock Performance Analysis:

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, TPGY shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] managed to generate an average of -$104,135,868 per employee.TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] Insider Position Details

23 institutional holders increased their position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [NYSE:TPGY] by around 2,482,297 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,496,998 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,545,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,525,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPGY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,129,674 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,100 shares during the same period.