Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] Stock trading around $3.14 per share: What’s Next?

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] gained 2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $3.14 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Sunworks Names Patrick C. McCullough to Board of Directors.

Seasoned Executive brings more than 20 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, as a senior officer and Board member, with specific expertise in retail energy and renewables to Sunworks Board.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced the appointment of Patrick C. McCullough to the Sunworks Board of Directors. Mr. McCullough fills the seat vacated in August by Daniel Gross who stepped down to run the Climate Pledge Fund at Amazon. Mr. McCullough brings more than 24 years of C-level experience with startup and mature public companies, including Fortune 500 companies, and relevant expertise in retail energy, renewables, oil & gas, industrial equipment, building products and automotive industries.

Sunworks Inc. represents 27.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.61 million with the latest information. SUNW stock price has been found in the range of $3.00 to $3.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, SUNW reached a trading volume of 3103358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $6.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on SUNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for SUNW stock

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.31 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.88, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.63 and a Gross Margin at +13.01. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.04.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.40. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$130,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

There are presently around $27 million, or 33.80% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,971,828, which is approximately -26.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,211,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 million in SUNW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.52 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly 1147.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 1,617,501 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,108,706 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,007,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,733,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 988,253 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 600,682 shares during the same period.