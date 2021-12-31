Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $8

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] traded at a low on 12/30/21, posting a -1.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.44. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Sunlight Financial Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– Year-over-Year Funded Loan Volume up 77% to $639 Million -.

– Year-over-Year Total Revenue up 72% to $30 Million -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9026218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at 8.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.63%.

The market cap for SUNL stock reached $502.56 million, with 84.83 million shares outstanding and 74.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 9026218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has SUNL stock performed recently?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.93. With this latest performance, SUNL shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.56% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. go to 65.97%.

Insider trade positions for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

There are presently around $143 million, or 67.50% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,848,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.28 million in SUNL stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.47 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 25,594,882 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 17,153,417 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,927,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,821,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,320,721 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 14,128,336 shares during the same period.