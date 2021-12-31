Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Is Currently -1.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] traded at a low on 12/29/21, posting a -1.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.72. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Suncor Énergie publiera les résultats financiers du quatrième trimestre de 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5447142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Suncor Energy Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for SU stock reached $35.64 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 5447142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.75, while it was recorded at 24.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.