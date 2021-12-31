Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN] Revenue clocked in at $36.40 million, up 42.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: STRN] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.10 during the day while it closed the day at $5.65. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Stran & Company Expands Management Team Including Appointment of Industry Veteran Steve Paradiso to Key Leadership Role.

Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that promotional product industry veteran Steve Paradiso has been appointed Chief of Staff, bringing over 30 years of experience and success to support the acceleration of Stran’s growth strategy. In addition, Stran has appointed Jason Nolley as Chief Technology Officer, Steve Urry as Vice President of Sales and recently promoted Chris Rollins to Chief Financial Officer effective upon the pricing of the Company’s initial public offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mr. Paradiso brings to Stran an impressive track record of developing and executing growth strategies within the promotional products industry and will be instrumental in Stran’s growth. He will report directly to Andy Shape, Stran’s President and CEO.

The market cap for STRN stock reached $91.13 million, with 16.13 million shares outstanding and 4.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, STRN reached a trading volume of 2245238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50.

STRN stock trade performance evaluation

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.22 for Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading.

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.