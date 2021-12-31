Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] moved up 0.12: Why It’s Important

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Starwood Capital Group Acquires Majority Interest in Houston-based Land Tejas.

Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, announced today that a controlled affiliate has acquired a majority interest in the assets owned by Land Tejas, a Houston-based residential development company with a more than 20-year history of creating exceptional lifestyle communities.

Land Tejas, founded in 1997, is one of the largest master planned community developers in Houston, where the housing market continues to benefit from record low inventory and high demand. The acquisition encompasses 10 communities, many in the late stages of development, with nearly 16,000 residential lots and numerous commercial assets. Land Tejas has become renowned for its extraordinary community amenities that include Crystal Lagoon pools spanning multiple acres with white sand beaches.

A sum of 2565230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $24.90 and dropped to a low of $24.64 until finishing in the latest session at $24.84.

The one-year STWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.19. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

STWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.28, while it was recorded at 24.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starwood Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.71.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.61. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,157,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

STWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.