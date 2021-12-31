Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Stock trading around $30.05 per share: What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] traded at a high on 12/29/21, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.05. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Sprouts Farmers Market Receives AAA MSCI Rating for ESG.

Top rating marks Sprouts’ leading ESG management.

Sprouts Farmers Market today announced it received a rating of AAA in the 2021 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. The AAA rating represents the highest on the scale and signifies a company leading its industry in managing the most significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. It also marks major improvements since Sprouts’ BBB rating last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2813417 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for SFM stock reached $3.35 billion, with 114.20 million shares outstanding and 109.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 2813417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $25.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $18, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SFM stock performed recently?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.38 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 28.76 for the last single week of trading, and 25.34 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +34.86. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 16.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.43. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 328.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 0.58%.

Insider trade positions for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

There are presently around $3,527 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,660,734, which is approximately -0.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,151,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.86 million in SFM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $173.82 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 2.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 10,152,965 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 12,821,092 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 96,631,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,605,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 915,463 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,357,869 shares during the same period.