Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] moved down -1.54: Why It’s Important

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] loss -1.54% or -0.07 points to close at $4.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1969479 shares. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Sino-Global Appoints Shi Qiu as CTO.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Mr. Shi Qiu as Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Qiu has been working as Vice General Manager since November 2018 at one of Sino-Global’s subsidiary companies. He will report directly to the Company’s CEO, Mr. Yang “Leo” Jie, as the Company continues to accelerate its diversification and growth in cryptocurrency and other new markets.

Mr. Yang “Leo” Jie, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, “We are very pleased with the appointment of Mr. Shi Qiu to our executive team and the expansion of his responsibilities as CTO. Mr. Qiu has an extensive background in the rapidly evolving technology-dependent markets we are targeting, his executive and operational experience, and his successful track record working with the broader Sino-Global team make him the ideal person for this important hire. At the same time, Mr.Qiu has certain unique insights and experience in the investment projects of the metaverse and cryptocurrency markets. We believe that as the CTO, he can play an integral role with our executive team to create even better development prospects for the Company in these high impact areas.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.38, the shares rose to $4.65 and dropped to $4.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SINO points out that the company has recorded 36.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 686.10K shares, SINO reached to a volume of 1969479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for SINO stock

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 36.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.81 and a Gross Margin at +3.43. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.47.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -38.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.12. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$158,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 4.10% of SINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINO stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 196,741, which is approximately 301.955% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 170,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in SINO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in SINO stock with ownership of nearly 45.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 424,353 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 48,686 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 175,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,212 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 46,552 shares during the same period.