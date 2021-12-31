Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] is -40.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] loss -3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $0.80 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces Anticipated Regulatory Path Forward for Vicineum™.

Company plans to conduct an additional clinical trial for potential resubmission of BLA.

Company expects to hold a Type C meeting with the FDA in early 2022 to discuss the clinical trial protocol.

Sesen Bio Inc. represents 196.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $161.44 million with the latest information. SESN stock price has been found in the range of $0.80 to $0.8399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.74M shares, SESN reached a trading volume of 3308012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SESN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SESN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Sesen Bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for SESN stock

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, SESN shares dropped by -24.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0578, while it was recorded at 0.8551 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2429 for the last 200 days.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.09. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$829,519 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]

There are presently around $44 million, or 24.80% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,935,322, which is approximately 2.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,203,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.46 million in SESN stocks shares; and TRV GP, LLC, currently with $3.39 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 7,030,546 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 19,989,267 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,237,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,257,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,203 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,521 shares during the same period.