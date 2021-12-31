REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] Stock trading around $5.03 per share: What’s Next?

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: REE] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.03 at the close of the session, up 0.60%. The company report on December 28, 2021 that REE AUTOMOTIVE TO SHOWCASE ITS GLOBAL E-MOBILITY ECOSYSTEM VISION AT CES 2022.

REE will exhibit at CES with reduced in-person presence balanced by expanded digital and virtual access to never-before-seen EVs ‘Powered by REE’ and EV platforms ideal for electrifying commercial fleets.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, REE reached a trading volume of 7516175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REE shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on REE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REE Automotive Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for REE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7031.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.38. With this latest performance, REE shares gained by 21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.75% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] managed to generate an average of -$38,106 per employee.REE Automotive Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.00 and a Current Ratio set at 27.00.

Insider trade positions for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]

Positions in REE Automotive Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ:REE] by around 24,638,980 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 11,001,606 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,359,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,281,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,288,243 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,676,489 shares during the same period.