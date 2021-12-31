Radian Group Inc. [RDN] moved up 1.83: Why It’s Important

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] jumped around 0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.16 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. The company report on December 28, 2021 that U.S. Home Price Appreciation Rates Softer Again (Slightly), Radian Home Price Index Reveals.

In November, home prices across the United States rose at a slower pace than the month prior (October 2021) but continued to appreciate at higher than 2021 average monthly rates. According to the Radian Home Price Index (HPI) released today by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN), home prices nationally rose from the end of October 2021 to the end of November 2021 at an annualized rate of +17.1 percent. The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005120/en/.

Radian Group Inc. stock is now 4.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.265 and lowest of $20.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.31, which means current price is +10.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, RDN reached a trading volume of 3854122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $27.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RDN stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.36.

How has RDN stock performed recently?

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 22.73 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 22.60%.

Insider trade positions for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

There are presently around $3,634 million, or 98.90% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,131,494, which is approximately -3.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,688,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.78 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $323.76 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -0.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 6,588,992 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 15,026,694 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 153,282,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,898,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,283,805 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623,105 shares during the same period.