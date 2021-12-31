Morgan Stanley lifts Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.02%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Hippo CEO Assaf Wand to Speak on Transforming the Home Buying/Ownership Experience at JMP Securities Financial Services & Real Estate Conference.

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced that it will be featured at the JMP Securities Financial Services & Real Estate Conference. Hippo’s Chief Executive Officer Assaf Wand will lead a panel discussion entitled, InsurTech: Transforming the Home Buying/Ownership Experience. Full details on the panel are listed below:.

The one-year Hippo Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.33.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.60 billion, with 386.88 million shares outstanding and 307.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, HIPO stock reached a trading volume of 2525371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

HIPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.14% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $154 million, or 35.90% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,099,454, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,991,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.08 million in HIPO stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $12.92 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 52,605,113 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 13,547,296 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,530,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,622,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,290,017 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,484,004 shares during the same period.